Sylvania planning for CVS at Timberstone Plaza - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania planning for CVS at Timberstone Plaza

SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A new pharmacy chain could come to the city of Sylvania, but not without some demolition.

Sylvania city officials are working on a plan that would demolish Timberstone Business Plaza to make way for a new CVS. The plans have been negotiated with retail developer, Zaremba Group, for the last two months, according to city officials.

One of the city's concerns was to keep traffic flowing smoothly at the intersection of Sylvania and King. They believe the plan set in place will prevent back-ups.

Since the CVS is moving in, several business at Timberstone will have to be relocated. City officials say the property has been for sale a long time and the location is prime for a business geared more towards retail.

"They were not really retail types of businesses, where as that is a pretty attractive corner when you think of the traffic flow that goes by that corner, so I think retail groups like Zaremba have been looking at it for some time," said Bill Sanford, with Sylvania Economic Development.

There will be a public hearing on the site Jan. 21. After the hearing, City Council will review the zoning change for the city.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly