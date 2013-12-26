Wood County company invests to save energy, hire more employees - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wood County company invests to save energy, hire more employees

MOLINE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

One Wood County company made a big investment to help save on energy bills, and those savings could lead to more employees. 
 
V.E. Petersen has been around for more than 80 years, but now it's embracing newer technology to help expand.

A total of 108 solar panels were installed on top of the roof as a $100,000 investment. While that number may not seem huge, it's saving the small company thousands of dollars. So far, V.E. Petersen has decreased its electric costs by 30 percent each month, helping to move the older company into the future.

"The more I can move away from that and generate our own power, I don't see a disadvantage to it," said Jeffery Lincoln, vice president of operations at V.E. Petersen.

The panels are 100 percent American made in Napoleon.

"If we can save any little bit here and there, every little bit is going to help. You take off that bottom line, it's some savings to us as a company," explained Lincoln.

More money in their pocket could mean more jobs. Currently, there are only 14 employees at the Moline business, distributing equipment repair parts all around North America. Now company officials are looking at replacing all their florescent lights with LEDs, in hopes of saving even more.

