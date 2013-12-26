3 arrested for stealing Christmas gifts from cars at Toledo hotel

3 arrested for stealing Christmas gifts from cars at Toledo inn - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Three people are behind bars after they broke into several cars on Christmas at the Fairfield Inn on Benore Road in north Toledo, stealing several gifts.

Shortly after midnight on Christmas Day, police officers responded to a call from the hotel, saying people were breaking into cars.

When police arrived, they spotted a suspicious vehicle coming out of the parking lot. The responding officer stopped the car and found broken glass from car windows, as well as a list of Christmas gifts, like tools, board games and cooking equipment, which were items reported stolen from three vehicles.

Officers want to give everyone an important piece of advice to keep in mind:

"It's important not just this time of year, but all times of the year, to never leave valuables in your car in plain view. If you have things in your car that you can't take inside with you, put it in your trunk," suggested Sgt. Kevin Braun with the Toledo Police Department.

The three suspects will be facing a slew of charges from theft, to breaking into vehicles, to criminal damage. Officers say to heed their advice and call police if you see someone acting suspicious around a car.

