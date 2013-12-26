Collins wants to put money towards improving Toledo roads

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Anthony Wayne Trail is one of Toledo's busiest streets and current conditions are extremely bumpy.

On Thursday, city streets crews were out filling potholes, as the recent heavy rains and freezing temperatures took its toll on the aging surface.

Mayor-Elect Mike Collins says one of his main goals for his upcoming administration is to reduce the amount of tax dollars being transferred from the capital improvements fund to the general fund, and have that spent on street repairs.

"We have to wean ourselves away from that CIP, the conditions of the streets going into 2014, particularly the Anthony Wayne Trail," said Collins.

Collins says more money for resurfacing can't be tacked onto the city's debt load.

"The previous administration went into bonds for the last two years of roadwork to the tune of $62 million. We are not going to be able to do that," explained Collins.

Collins says answers may come in the form of finding less expensive and more effective ways of making short term and long term improvements.

"There are cities that are doing different things, in terms of combating this problem, using different products, using different technologies, and I think we have to find one that works for us," said Collins.

According to ODOT, the last time the Toledo section of the Anthony Wayne Trail between Detroit Avenue and I-75 was resurfaced was back in 2002. Drivers say it's frustrating because they often have to swerve to avoid running over a pothole, which could potentially cause an accident.

"It's very deplorable coming in from Columbus, Ohio. I thought the condition would be better prepared with the highway drive for the holidays. Unfortunately, with the snow and ice, and potholes, that made for very adverse conditions for me to come this way," said Michael Motley, a native Toledoan who came in for Christmas.

Resurfacing the Trail is not currently on ODOT's radar screen, so for now, the only relief for drivers will be the temporary pothole fills.

