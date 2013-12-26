Number of fatal Ohio crashes on Christmas increases in 2013 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Number of fatal OH crashes on Christmas increases in 2013

COLUMBUS, OH (Toledo News Now) -

With the upcoming New Year's holiday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking motorists to help bring a safe end to 2013 by not driving impaired and ensuring everyone in the vehicle is buckled-up. Last year in Ohio, seven people died in OVI-related crashes between Christmas and New Year's.

During this year's two-day Christmas holiday reporting period, which took place from 12 a.m. Christmas Eve through 11:59 p.m. Christmas Day, seven people were killed in six crashes, with two of the fatal crashes attributed to impaired driving. This number is up slightly from six in 2012, but down slightly from 2011 with eight. In 2010, there were 14 fatal crashes.

Cuyahoga County led the state in number of incidents with 206. Lucas County was 10th with 129.

Click here for a complete statistical recap of the OSHP's holiday enforcement.

"We are seeing positive results from the hard work of our troopers on the road everyday removing impaired and dangerous drivers from the roadways," said Colonel Paul Pride, OSHP superintendent. "We need everyone's help during the next week to ensure a safe end to 2013."

Troopers continue to crack down on impaired drivers. So far this year, troopers have arrested more than 23,000 motorists for impaired driving.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity.

