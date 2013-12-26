Information on Local Christmas Tree Disposal - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Information on Local Christmas Tree Disposal

As the holiday season comes to a close and Christmas trees are ready to be taken down, local districts have designated areas for tree drop-offs and pick-ups. 

Trees must be free of all decorations and tinsel. For further information contact your local community officials.

-Port Clinton - (419) 734-5522
Trees will be collected at the curb Dec. 26 through Jan. 13

-Elmore - (419) 862-3454
Trees will be collected at the curb starting Dec. 26.

-Genoa - (419) 855-7791
Trees will be collected at the curb after Dec. 26

-Marblehead - (419) 798-9229
Trees will be picked up at the curb through the month of January

-Oak Harbor - (419) 898-1823
Place trees at the curb for pick-up through the month of January

-Catawba Island Township - (419) 797-4131
Trees will be collected roadside Jan. 1 through the end of February
           
-Danbury Township - (419) 734-4091
Trees may be dropped off at the designated area behind the township hall located at 5972 East Port Clinton Road through the end of January

-Erie Township - (419) 635-2010
Trees may be dropped off at the old LaCarne School during the month of January, during daylight hours

-Portage Township - (419) 732-3543
Trees will be collected roadside until Jan. 14

-Salem Township - (419) 898-4494
Trees will be accepted at the Salem Township Union Cemetery through the month of January

-Perrysburg - (419) 872-8020
Curbside tree pick-up will take place from Jan. 2 through Jan. 10; there is no alley collection. The city will take nearly every holiday decoration, which can be dropped off at the city compost site.

The city of Toledo is once again providing drop-off Christmas tree disposal. Collection sites will be open from Dec. 26 through Jan. 17 at six of Toledo's city parks. No disposal fees are charged for the service.

Locations include:

-Jermain Park

-Schneider Park

-Detwiler Park

-Bowman Park

-Ravine II Park

-Greenwood Park

