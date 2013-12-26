Information on Local Christmas Tree Disposal

Toledo residents should be familiar with the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association selling newspapers in parking lots and shopping centers.

Old Newsboys: Doing good in Toledo for 83 years

Northwest Ohioans are marking the Thanksgiving holiday with food, football and shopping.

Believe it or not, it's already time to start thinking about the holidays. Registration for the Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program kicked off Tuesday.

Do you need a little help for the holidays?

It's the season of gift giving and sometimes, the season gift returning. Many stores are getting ready for a lot of return receipts in the days following Christmas.

Many pleased by Bishop Thomas's first Christmas mass

As the holiday season comes to a close and Christmas trees are ready to be taken down, local districts have designated areas for tree drop-offs and pick-ups.

Trees must be free of all decorations and tinsel. For further information contact your local community officials.

-Port Clinton - (419) 734-5522

Trees will be collected at the curb Dec. 26 through Jan. 13

-Elmore - (419) 862-3454

Trees will be collected at the curb starting Dec. 26.

-Genoa - (419) 855-7791

Trees will be collected at the curb after Dec. 26

-Marblehead - (419) 798-9229

Trees will be picked up at the curb through the month of January

-Oak Harbor - (419) 898-1823

Place trees at the curb for pick-up through the month of January

-Catawba Island Township - (419) 797-4131

Trees will be collected roadside Jan. 1 through the end of February



-Danbury Township - (419) 734-4091

Trees may be dropped off at the designated area behind the township hall located at 5972 East Port Clinton Road through the end of January

-Erie Township - (419) 635-2010

Trees may be dropped off at the old LaCarne School during the month of January, during daylight hours

-Portage Township - (419) 732-3543

Trees will be collected roadside until Jan. 14

-Salem Township - (419) 898-4494

Trees will be accepted at the Salem Township Union Cemetery through the month of January

-Perrysburg - (419) 872-8020

Curbside tree pick-up will take place from Jan. 2 through Jan. 10; there is no alley collection. The city will take nearly every holiday decoration, which can be dropped off at the city compost site.

The city of Toledo is once again providing drop-off Christmas tree disposal. Collection sites will be open from Dec. 26 through Jan. 17 at six of Toledo's city parks. No disposal fees are charged for the service.

Locations include:

-Jermain Park

-Schneider Park

-Detwiler Park

-Bowman Park

-Ravine II Park

-Greenwood Park

