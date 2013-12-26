Toledoans can dispose of Christmas trees for free at local parks - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledoans can dispose of Christmas trees for free at local parks

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The city of Toledo is once again providing drop-off Christmas tree disposal.

Collection sites will be open from Dec. 26 through Jan. 17 at six of Toledo's city parks.

Locations include:

-Jermain Park
-Schneider Park
-Detwiler Park
-Bowman Park
-Ravine II Park
-Greenwood Park

Trees should be cleared of all decorations, bags or other materials.

No disposal fees are charged for the service.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly