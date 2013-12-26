Driver charged in deadly Thanksgiving turnpike crash in court - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Driver charged in deadly Thanksgiving turnpike crash pleads not guilty

Andrew Gans (Source: Lucas County Jail) Andrew Gans (Source: Lucas County Jail)
The man accused of causing a deadly crash on the Ohio Turnpike on Thanksgiving appeared in court Thursday.

Andrew Gans, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide, but pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Gans was driving more than 100 mph on the turnpike when he slammed into a van. The impact killed the elderly Toledo couple inside, Wilbur and Margaret McCoy.

