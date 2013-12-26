Hot on the Web: A trio of generous Christmas videos - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hot on the Web: A trio of generous Christmas videos

Hot on the Web: Dec. 26.

A trio of generous Christmas videos to make you feel all warm inside this Holiday season:

A man gets homeless people what they're asking for for Christmas and films it all with Google Glass.

A pair of men dress up as elves and leave a tree and presents for sleeping homeless people.

A man pretends to be an angel with a delivery of presents from God for unsuspecting homeless people.

