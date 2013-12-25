Rossford display boasts 63,452 light bulbs, exactly - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Rossford display boasts 63,452 light bulbs, exactly

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
ROSSFORD, OH (Toledo News Now) -

You know that feeling you get, every Christmas morning? The one that makes you feel like a kid again?

It's the feeling that Bob Densic of Rossford has when he decorates his house for "the Ageless Child's Christmas" display every year."

The display is synchronized with the music on 97.7 FM. 

Densic started his show in 2006 with 27,000 lights after seeing the now famous youtube video of the house in Mason, OH that started it all, and he hasn't looked back since.

"I watched it and said, 'wow! I need to do this!' From that point forward, we were committed. We were going to go ahead and we wanted to duplicate what was happening there and learn as much as we could," said Bob.

Seven years later Bob is still going strong and his display is growing.

"Planning is everything on this. This is a 365 day a year hobby. 63,452 light bulbs out there. Precisely. 114 amps at full power when the show kicks in. We have over 3 miles of extension cords. That's what it takes to do the show. Every year is bigger, brighter and better," said Bob.

From Thanksgiving to the New year, the Ageless Child's Christmas display dazzles, much to the delight of onlookers, and that's exactly why Bob Densic does what he does.

"Everything is worth it when you walk outside and you talk to the people out in front of this light display and you see their eyes light up and you see the smiles on their faces. Worth every single minute," said Bob.

For information on other northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan synchronized light displays, including hours and the radio stations that synchronize music with them visit www.merrydigitalchristmas.com.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly