Rossford display boasts 63,452 light bulbs, exactly

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

You know that feeling you get, every Christmas morning? The one that makes you feel like a kid again?

It's the feeling that Bob Densic of Rossford has when he decorates his house for "the Ageless Child's Christmas" display every year."

The display is synchronized with the music on 97.7 FM.

Densic started his show in 2006 with 27,000 lights after seeing the now famous youtube video of the house in Mason, OH that started it all, and he hasn't looked back since.

"I watched it and said, 'wow! I need to do this!' From that point forward, we were committed. We were going to go ahead and we wanted to duplicate what was happening there and learn as much as we could," said Bob.

Seven years later Bob is still going strong and his display is growing.

"Planning is everything on this. This is a 365 day a year hobby. 63,452 light bulbs out there. Precisely. 114 amps at full power when the show kicks in. We have over 3 miles of extension cords. That's what it takes to do the show. Every year is bigger, brighter and better," said Bob.

From Thanksgiving to the New year, the Ageless Child's Christmas display dazzles, much to the delight of onlookers, and that's exactly why Bob Densic does what he does.

"Everything is worth it when you walk outside and you talk to the people out in front of this light display and you see their eyes light up and you see the smiles on their faces. Worth every single minute," said Bob.

For information on other northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan synchronized light displays, including hours and the radio stations that synchronize music with them visit www.merrydigitalchristmas.com.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.