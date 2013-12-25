Seneca Co.Red Cross providing flood clean up kits - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Seneca Co.Red Cross providing flood clean up kits

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TIFFIN, OH (Press Release) -

The American Red Cross of Seneca County will be providing free clean up kits for people who have been affected by this week's flooding.

The kits include a five gallon bucket and cleaning supplies, including a mop, broom, disinfectant, gloves, garbage bags and other supplies.

Red Cross Director Cheryl Wolfe says mold can develop after water recedes and areas affected by the flood need to be cleaned and disinfected.

The kits can be picked up at the Red Cross office in the Tiffin Mall at 870 West Market St. in Tiffin on Friday from 10 AM to 2 PM.

If you have questions or need assistance on recovering from a flood, call the Red Cross at 419-447-1424.

If you'd like to make a donation to the American Red Cross Disaster relief Fund, visit www.redcross.org/seneca or call 419-447-1424.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly