Cherry Street Mission serves 1,000 at Christmas dinner

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Cherry Street Mission had their 66th annual Christmas dinner on Wednesday and the kitchen was slammed.

One thousand people were served over the course of three dinner services.

That's a typical Christmas at the Cherry Street Mission in Downtown.

About 40 to 60 volunteers helped serve food for each meal.

Several children also took time away from their toys to pass out candy.

One group came all the way from Bryan.

The group's pastor says it's important to cut through all the commercialism of Christmas and remember the true reason for celebration.

"We think the culture has gotten way too commercialized and so the folks want to come and give and do something that's counter cultural," said volunteer, Mark Holbrook.

Mission officials say this is a great time to step out of your comfort zone and try to bring some sense of normalcy to someone who may be experiencing tough times.

