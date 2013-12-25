Christmas snow a headache for I-75 travelers - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Christmas snow a headache for I-75 travelers

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer


Everyone is dreaming of a white Christmas, but it was the snow that caused some drivers on I-75 a big problem.

Around noon on Wednesday, police responded to multiple accidents along both northbound and southbound I-75 after the snowfall created dangerous and slippery roadways.

The biggest problem drivers had was sliding off the roads, and hitting the median, guard rails and the wall that runs alongside I-75 in places. 

That's what happened to the driver of a red Ford, when his car spun out of control.

In another more serious accident, a father and son were driving along I-75 south near Buck Road when their truck rolled over into a ditch.

Both the father and the son were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There were no major injuries in any of the accidents reported along the roadways today.

