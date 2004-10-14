Daily Dish: Gumbo's Bayou Grille

Gumbo's brings "the flavors of N'awlins north" with our incredible food, music and atmosphere.

Our menu offers a wide variety of moderately spiced Cajun and Creole dishes, as well as American cuisine.

Our restaurant has a beautiful view of downtown Toledo. And on Saturday nights we morph into the hottest nightclub in Toledo: "Club Sin." The festive atmosphere makes Gumbo's the closest thing to actually being in New Orleans!

Chef: Dan Cutchall