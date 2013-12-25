Seniors ponder how Christmas has changed over the years - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Seniors ponder how Christmas has changed over the years

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) -

With the advent of the Internet and the subsequent digital boom, the last few decades have seen remarkable change. That change has even affected how we celebrate Christmas.

Three ladies at the Waterford Living Senior Center know that change first hand.

This Christmas, 89-year-old Hilda Schmidt, 82-year-old Lena Schaub, and 78-year-old Edith Felhaber got to spend some time together.

They have all seen many changes to Christmas over time.

One of the most significant ways Christmas has changed is the gifts people give to one another, and their price tags.

"When I was a little girl, we got maybe a dollar gift. Now it's in the hundreds and thousands," said Hilda Schmidt.

Another thing that has changed is the family dynamic.

Lena Schaub will be with her daughter's family on Christmas, but will be waiting on her other daughter until the weekend.

Even with the wait, she says she is still grateful.

"It's different, but you know you have to live with the life that you have. It changes, but you still have your family and your friends and that's what makes it," said Lena.

One way the ladies keep things consistent is tradition.

"We try to keep traditions and things for our children growing up and our grand children coming up. We are trying to keep it as good as it was for us, that it will be that good for them," said Edith Felhaber.

The most important thing, according to Hilda, is to always keep your loved ones close during the holidays.

"Love them, give them lots of hugs and kisses, that's the most important," she said.

That's one thing about Christmas that will never change.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly