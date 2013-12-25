Seniors ponder how Christmas has changed over the years

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

With the advent of the Internet and the subsequent digital boom, the last few decades have seen remarkable change. That change has even affected how we celebrate Christmas.

Three ladies at the Waterford Living Senior Center know that change first hand.

This Christmas, 89-year-old Hilda Schmidt, 82-year-old Lena Schaub, and 78-year-old Edith Felhaber got to spend some time together.

They have all seen many changes to Christmas over time.

One of the most significant ways Christmas has changed is the gifts people give to one another, and their price tags.

"When I was a little girl, we got maybe a dollar gift. Now it's in the hundreds and thousands," said Hilda Schmidt.

Another thing that has changed is the family dynamic.

Lena Schaub will be with her daughter's family on Christmas, but will be waiting on her other daughter until the weekend.

Even with the wait, she says she is still grateful.

"It's different, but you know you have to live with the life that you have. It changes, but you still have your family and your friends and that's what makes it," said Lena.

One way the ladies keep things consistent is tradition.

"We try to keep traditions and things for our children growing up and our grand children coming up. We are trying to keep it as good as it was for us, that it will be that good for them," said Edith Felhaber.

The most important thing, according to Hilda, is to always keep your loved ones close during the holidays.

"Love them, give them lots of hugs and kisses, that's the most important," she said.

That's one thing about Christmas that will never change.

