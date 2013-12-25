Shooter wanted after man dies at hospital on Christmas - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Shooter wanted after man dies at hospital on Christmas

Victim Anthony Sisson (Source: Lucas County Jail) Victim Anthony Sisson (Source: Lucas County Jail)
Family and friends created a memorial where Anthony Sisson was fatally shot on Christmas Day. Family and friends created a memorial where Anthony Sisson was fatally shot on Christmas Day.
TOLEDO, OH

A Toledo man has died after he was shot multiple times on Christmas Day. Police are still looking for the gunman.

Family members say Anthony Sisson, 30, was walking to eat Christmas dinner when he was gunned down on Ross Street near Belmont Avenue in central Toledo just before 4 p.m.

"He was supposed to come to my house for dinner, but he never made it," said sister Janisha Sisson.

Sisson was rushed to a local hospital, where he died a short time later. Lucas County Coroner Dr. James Patrick says Sisson had several gunshot wounds to his chest.

Toledo Police searched the scene with a K-9 unit, looking for clues and are continuing to investigate the incident. Investigators say they recovered three shell casings at the scene.

"Our detectives are working hard. They are following up on some leads. They got some information and they're working this case vigorously," said Sgt. Kevin Braun with the Toledo Police Department.

On Thursday, family members remembered Sisson with a memorial.

"He was a good person. He loved my two boys. You know, he was real close with them," said Janisha Sisson.

The memorial hangs just feet away from where Sisson was killed.

"Everybody knew him. That's why it's so hard to see that somebody has did this to him," said Janisha Sisson.

Completely caught off guard, she has a message for whoever is responsible:

"Whoever did it, you might as well turn yourself in, that's all I'm going to say, because you're going to get caught."

Anthony Sisson was the youngest of five and has many friends in the community who consider him family. They're all in disbelief still.

Police say they don't have any suspects at this point. If you have any information that could help this case, contact CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

