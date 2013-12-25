Shooter wanted after man dies at hospital on Christmas

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Family and friends created a memorial where Anthony Sisson was fatally shot on Christmas Day.

A Toledo man has died after he was shot multiple times on Christmas Day. Police are still looking for the gunman.

Family members say Anthony Sisson, 30, was walking to eat Christmas dinner when he was gunned down on Ross Street near Belmont Avenue in central Toledo just before 4 p.m.

"He was supposed to come to my house for dinner, but he never made it," said sister Janisha Sisson.

Sisson was rushed to a local hospital, where he died a short time later. Lucas County Coroner Dr. James Patrick says Sisson had several gunshot wounds to his chest.

Toledo Police searched the scene with a K-9 unit, looking for clues and are continuing to investigate the incident. Investigators say they recovered three shell casings at the scene.

"Our detectives are working hard. They are following up on some leads. They got some information and they're working this case vigorously," said Sgt. Kevin Braun with the Toledo Police Department.

On Thursday, family members remembered Sisson with a memorial.

"He was a good person. He loved my two boys. You know, he was real close with them," said Janisha Sisson.

The memorial hangs just feet away from where Sisson was killed.

"Everybody knew him. That's why it's so hard to see that somebody has did this to him," said Janisha Sisson.

Completely caught off guard, she has a message for whoever is responsible:

"Whoever did it, you might as well turn yourself in, that's all I'm going to say, because you're going to get caught."

Anthony Sisson was the youngest of five and has many friends in the community who consider him family. They're all in disbelief still.

Police say they don't have any suspects at this point. If you have any information that could help this case, contact CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

