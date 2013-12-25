Wood Co. free store reopens just in time for Christmas - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wood Co. free store reopens just in time for Christmas

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Grace's Place Free Store Grace's Place Free Store
Bob Hancock of Grace's Place Bob Hancock of Grace's Place
LUCKEY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Last year, a fire almost closed Grace's Place, in Luckey, for good. Thirteen months later though, their doors are back open again and the owners are back doing what they love. Helping families get on their feet.

Grace's Place is a free store that primarily serves the Eastwood, Lake and Woodmore school districts.

They provide free coffee, free household goods and free clothing for those in need.

The owners, Bob and Beth Hickock say it was God's grace that saved their store from complete ruin.

"It's called Grace's Place because grace was a free gift from God. Thanks to the community we can give free gifts to anyone that is in need," said Mr. Hickock.

On December 5, 2012, Mr. Hickock received a phone call from a neighbor telling him his store was on fire.

According to Mr. Hickock the fire destroyed about 90 percent of the items in the store.

Thanks to the unwavering support of the people who have depended on the grace the store provides however, it's business as usual at the store.

Everything there has been donated.

"Like the good Lord said, ‘whatever you do for the least of my people you do for me.' Just the looks on their faces when they have a bag of clothes in their hand, they're just so happy they have something for their kids. That's really heart touching," said Beth Hickock.

Since their doors have been re-opened Grace's Place has already helped 35 families get back to a place of grace just in time for Christmas.

If you want more information on the store you can call the United Way at 2-1-1.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watchthis story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly