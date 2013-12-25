Wood Co. free store reopens just in time for Christmas

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Last year, a fire almost closed Grace's Place, in Luckey, for good. Thirteen months later though, their doors are back open again and the owners are back doing what they love. Helping families get on their feet.

Grace's Place is a free store that primarily serves the Eastwood, Lake and Woodmore school districts.

They provide free coffee, free household goods and free clothing for those in need.

The owners, Bob and Beth Hickock say it was God's grace that saved their store from complete ruin.

"It's called Grace's Place because grace was a free gift from God. Thanks to the community we can give free gifts to anyone that is in need," said Mr. Hickock.

On December 5, 2012, Mr. Hickock received a phone call from a neighbor telling him his store was on fire.

According to Mr. Hickock the fire destroyed about 90 percent of the items in the store.

Thanks to the unwavering support of the people who have depended on the grace the store provides however, it's business as usual at the store.

Everything there has been donated.

"Like the good Lord said, ‘whatever you do for the least of my people you do for me.' Just the looks on their faces when they have a bag of clothes in their hand, they're just so happy they have something for their kids. That's really heart touching," said Beth Hickock.

Since their doors have been re-opened Grace's Place has already helped 35 families get back to a place of grace just in time for Christmas.

If you want more information on the store you can call the United Way at 2-1-1.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watchthis story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.