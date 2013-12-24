Santa hands out gifts at Toledo community center - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Santa hands out gifts at Toledo community center

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Theman of the hour – Santa himself – made a special trip to Toledo to personallyhand out gifts on Tuesday.

Christmascame early for about 200 men and women at St. Paul's Community Center. Each ofthem received a gift bag, and Santa stopped by to spread some holiday cheer. Hehanded out gifts and posed for pictures.

Insideeach bag were basic winter necessities: thick socks, hats and gloves, but itfeels like much more when Santa himself is handing it out.

St.Paul's has been serving hot meals and giving out gifts for more than twodecades. Officials say for many of their clients it is the only Christmas theyhave.

"They'reso thankful," said Director Marcia Langenderfer. "They're grateful for theirmeal. They're always so thankful and they love to see Santa, and a big hug fromSanta makes the whole holiday worthwhile."

Officialssay sometimes it's not what you receive but how you receive it that makes allthe difference.

Mobile users, click on the"Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly