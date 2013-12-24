Restaurant Ratings Report: Many eateries top health department's naughty list

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Some diners made the Lucas County Health Department's naughty list this year, while others made the nice list!

Two violations were recorded at McDonald's on Laskey Road in west Toledo. Inspectors say employees were seen wearing jewelry on their hands and arms, as well as sporting fake, polished nails.

San Marcos Restaurant on Broadway Street in south Toledo is faced with eight violations. Inspectors found improper date marking and food preparation happening in a back room with no sink available. They also saw an employee using a gloved hand to take a phone call, then continue making food without changing gloves. Plus, raw meat was being stored over milk, and produce was found stored on the ground.

Seven violations need to be corrected at the Woodville Diner on Woodville Road in Oregon. Inspectors found food stored on the floor, plus a cross-contamination risk with raw eggs and beef sitting atop cooked bacon. There was also food without date marks and chili cooling improperly.

Two violations were noted at Yogurt Season at the Franklin Park Mall on Monroe Street. During the inspection, no one was food safety certified and cookie dough bites were being held above the recommended temperature.

Rod's Bar and Grill topped the nice list. Located on Lagrange Street in north Toledo, inspectors couldn't find a violation in their latest visit.

Along Navarre Avenue in Oregon, Subway got an early Christmas present from the health department: a violation free inspection report.

Finally, Miss Cue on New Towne Square Drive in west Toledo is very merry with no violations to report either.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.