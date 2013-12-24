Restaurant Ratings Report: Many eateries make naughty list - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Restaurant Ratings Report: Many eateries top health department's naughty list

Some diners made the Lucas County Health Department's naughty list this year, while others made the nice list!

Two violations were recorded at McDonald's on Laskey Road in west Toledo. Inspectors say employees were seen wearing jewelry on their hands and arms, as well as sporting fake, polished nails.

San Marcos Restaurant on Broadway Street in south Toledo is faced with eight violations. Inspectors found improper date marking and food preparation happening in a back room with no sink available. They also saw an employee using a gloved hand to take a phone call, then continue making food without changing gloves. Plus, raw meat was being stored over milk, and produce was found stored on the ground.

Seven violations need to be corrected at the Woodville Diner on Woodville Road in Oregon. Inspectors found food stored on the floor, plus a cross-contamination risk with raw eggs and beef sitting atop cooked bacon. There was also food without date marks and chili cooling improperly.

Two violations were noted at Yogurt Season at the Franklin Park Mall on Monroe Street. During the inspection, no one was food safety certified and cookie dough bites were being held above the recommended temperature.

Rod's Bar and Grill topped the nice list. Located on Lagrange Street in north Toledo, inspectors couldn't find a violation in their latest visit.

Along Navarre Avenue in Oregon, Subway got an early Christmas present from the health department: a violation free inspection report.

Finally, Miss Cue on New Towne Square Drive in west Toledo is very merry with no violations to report either.

