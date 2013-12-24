Cherry Street Mission in need of volunteers, care packages - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Cherry Street Mission in need of volunteers, care packages

Now is the time to give back to the community. Some people are already volunteering at the Cherry Street Mission, but more help is needed.

President Dan Rogers says more than 5,000 volunteers helped the Cherry Street Mission this year, especially during November and December.

The mission is still looking for volunteer eaters to break bread with the homeless this Christmas. Rogers says it's a tough position to fill because many are reluctant to take the food.

"You're actually giving something of yourself, you're not taking anything away," said Rogers. "You're just sitting down and putting some normal into abnormal times of a person's life."

Help is also needed putting together care packages. Rogers says usually they put together 280 to 300 packages, but this season one company answered the call by donating around 300.

Next year, the mission wants to create 1,700 care packages to last beyond the holidays for each person, and they need help getting ahead of the curve.

"Think about people in the community, perhaps maybe not even homeless yet, but we know this year are going to be experiencing something of homelessness, and pre-think their arrival with a care package," explained Rogers.

Rogers says the amount of people in need keeps growing.
  
"One in six Toledoans are food insecure, so our numbers in food service continue to climb," said Rogers.

As a result, officials are asking for donations to make care packages to give their guests when they walk in the mission.

"If there is something unique to your origin or your family and you enjoy it, share that with someone else," said Rogers.

Items needed for the care packages include:

-Towel
-Washcloth
-Toothbrush
-Toothpaste
-Shampoo
-Conditioner
-Lotion
-Deodorant
-Razor

