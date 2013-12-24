Good Samaritans rescue homeowner in Adrian Township house fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Good Samaritans rescue homeowner in Adrian Township house fire

(Source: Michael Hill) (Source: Michael Hill)
(Source: Michael Hill) (Source: Michael Hill)
ADRIAN TOWNSHIP, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Christmas cheer was spread in Adrian Township Tuesday, after Good Samaritans helped rescue a homeowner from a house fire.

The call came in just after 10 a.m. near Bent Oak Highway and Oakview Drive just north of the city limits.

Assistant Fire Chief Doug Betz says a man living there woke up choking on smoke, but before crews arrived, some people passing by took it upon themselves to save him. By placing a ladder up to a second-story window, the homeowner was able to climb out safely.

Several fire departments assisted because the area lacks fire hydrants and has well water. Teamwork from nine different departments helped contain the fire.

One firefighter was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. The homeowner was uninjured.

A cause is still under investigation.

Text "BREAKING" to 41911 to get breaking news alerts on your mobile phone.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Good Samaritans rescue homeowner in Adrian Township house fireMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly