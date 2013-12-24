Retired BGSU professor's suspicious death ruled homicide - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Retired BGSU professor's suspicious death ruled homicide

Dawn Glanz Dawn Glanz
BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The death of a retired Bowling Green State University professor has been a ruled a homicide. 

Bowling Green Police confirm Dawn Glanz died from a sharp blow to her head back on May 9 inside her home. 

Her husband, Robert Brown, was questioned by police earlier this year. 

Police say no suspects have been named.

According to court documents, Brown planned an estate sale for Glanz's possessions, but her family filed a restraining order prohibiting that from happening.

Related:

Suspicious death investigated in Bowling Green

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Retired BGSU professor's suspicious death ruled homicideMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly