Woodville residents take flooding in stride

WOODVILLE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The small town of Woodville has recently seen some major flooding.

The sound of water being pumped out of basements in Woodville can be heard throughout the town as the Portage River overflowed its banks.

"A lot of water coming in from everywhere," said Greg Camp. "The river is as high as it's been for as long as I've been around, and I'm a local."

The park and town pool are under water, and cars and houses are filling with water. The river crested at 4.1 feet, the fifth highest of all time.

Camp has lived in his current house less than a year. He's taking the flooding and small waterfall in his basement in stride.

"We kind of knew about [the potential for flooding] when I bought it, but I didn't know how bad it was going to be," he said. "Not a whole lot we can do about it. Pump it out, if it comes back, pump it out again."

The good news is the Portage River is expected to start falling Monday night.

