2 dead, 1 injured in wrong-way crash in Fremont

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after two drivers were killed and a passenger was injured Monday night in a wrong-way crash on the US-6 bypass around Fremont. 

The OSHP says Charles Starks, 61, of Fremont, was driving a Kia Optima eastbound in the westbound lanes of the US-6 bypass at 7:23 p.m. Monday. Troopers say Starks struck Evelyn Hunt, 57, of Fremont, who was driving a Dodge Dakota pick-up head on, causing severe damage to both vehicles.

Starks was not wearing a safety belt. 

According to the OSHP, both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene. Hunt's 15-year-old grandson was seriously injured in the accident. He was transported to a Fremont hospital by Life Squad and is listed in critical condition.

The Fremont Highway Patrol dispatch and Sandusky County Sheriff's office began receiving calls of the wrong-way driver on the US-6 bypass near north state Route 19 heading eastbound in the westbound lanes at 7:22. When officers responded to the area, they came upon the crash.

The westbound lanes of the US-6 bypass were closed from around 7:30 p.m. to 10:40 p.m.

One of the responding officers says the crash was hard to see first hand.

"It's very difficult, especially with the holiday season, Christmas a few days away. I've been doing this for 15 years and every fatal crash you respond to is difficult, but this one is definitely one of those that will stick in your mind, for the remainder of our careers, everyone who responded here," said Sgt. Angel Burgos with OSHP.

Officers say if you find yourself in a situation such as this, pull over to the side of the road as quickly and safely as possible and contact authorities.

The crash remains under investigation, but OSHP says they believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

