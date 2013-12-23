Fire destroys south Toledo apartment - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fire destroys south Toledo apartment

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

An apartment at 5956 Walnut Circle, near Holland-Sylvania Road was destroyed in a fire Monday evening.

The fire occurred around 6:45 p.m. Monday. No one was home at the time, but a neighbor busted down the door in an attempt to save a cat. There has been no word on if the cat was successfully rescued.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly