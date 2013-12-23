Moody Manor cameras link to TPD, others could follow

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Since the Sky Cop cameras first arrived in the Glass City, the Toledo Police Department has wanted to give private entities the opportunity to link their cameras up to the police system.

That day has arrived and Moody Manor is the first to hook up with the department.

The process began back in August, and just last week, the cameras at Moody Manor started rolling and streaming right to the Real Time Crime Center at the Safety Building. There are 41 cameras on the Moody Manor property, with 18 of them outside and marked with TPD stickers.

A year ago last August, bullets ripped through an apartment at Moody Manor, killing 1-year-old Keondra Hooks and seriously injuring her sister. A little over a year later, the complex has installed the cameras that will be monitored by police.

"We did learn something from a tragedy," said Toledo Mayor Mike Bell. "When we were dealing with the Moody Manor issues, that was really a bad, bad day – and what we vowed to do was to try to make life and the quality of life there better."

Police Chief Derrick Diggs says other private entities have been in contact with the department looking for similar service. More of that should happen in 2014.

