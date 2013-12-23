Moody Manor cameras link to TPD, others could follow - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Moody Manor cameras link to TPD, others could follow

Sky Cop cameras are monitored at the Real Time Crime Center. Sky Cop cameras are monitored at the Real Time Crime Center.
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Since the Sky Cop cameras first arrived in the Glass City, the Toledo Police Department has wanted to give private entities the opportunity to link their cameras up to the police system.

That day has arrived and Moody Manor is the first to hook up with the department.

The process began back in August, and just last week, the cameras at Moody Manor started rolling and streaming right to the Real Time Crime Center at the Safety Building. There are 41 cameras on the Moody Manor property, with 18 of them outside and marked with TPD stickers.

A year ago last August, bullets ripped through an apartment at Moody Manor, killing 1-year-old Keondra Hooks and seriously injuring her sister. A little over a year later, the complex has installed the cameras that will be monitored by police.

"We did learn something from a tragedy," said Toledo Mayor Mike Bell. "When we were dealing with the Moody Manor issues, that was really a bad, bad day – and what we vowed to do was to try to make life and the quality of life there better."

Police Chief Derrick Diggs says other private entities have been in contact with the department looking for similar service. More of that should happen in 2014.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Moody Manor cameras link to TPD, others could followMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly