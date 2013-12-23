Lucas County kids shop with police for Christmas - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Underprivileged Lucas County kids shop with police for Christmas

Each holiday season, Meijer hosts the "12 Kids of Christmas," which pairs underprivileged children with local law enforcement personnel to shop for holiday gifts for themselves and their families.

Meijer continued the joyful tradition this year, donating hundreds of thousands of dollars in gift cards so that children can celebrate the holidays, while building a bond with area police, fire and other local heroes.

On Monday, 50 Lucas County children each received $100 Meijer gift cards and were paired with Toledo Police Department officials for their holiday shopping at the Meijer on East Alexis Road in Toledo.

The kids talked with the officers over breakfast about what they wanted most.

"We had one kid that asked to be arrested," said Officer Joe Okos. "We had another child who was all heck-bent to glory to get a giant remote-control car for his brother."

For three brothers, new shoes were at the top of their list.

"It puts a nice, big lump in your throat," said Officer Mark Nelson. "It makes you really appreciate the meaning of Christmas, I guess, because they aren't thinking about themselves, per say, it's just something that they need."

The officers make it happen without taking away from their cash for Christmas.

"It's my favorite day of the year," said Officer Kevin Konz. "Last night, I had a family dinner and they were giving me some extra money to help spend on Forris, if he was to go above and beyond whatever he's given by Meijer, so we could make sure he has a good Christmas."

