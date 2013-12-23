Red Cross closes evacuation center in Findlay

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

As flood water begins to recede, Hancock County residents find themselves with the task of cleaning up their homes while others still wait. The American Red Cross of Hancock, Seneca and Wyandot counties closed its evacuation center at 4 p.m. Monday at Glenwood Middle School, located at 1715 North Main Street in Findlay.



"Red Cross disaster responders assisted five families Sunday with food and a safe place to wait out the flooding. The families were also provided lodging for the evening," said Todd James, executive director of the Red Cross.

Due to a lack of need, the Red Cross closed its evacuation center at 9 p.m. Sunday night. The center then reopened Monday at 10 a.m. Lunch was provided to families and clean up kits were handed out to anyone in need. As flooding began to recede, families learned they could return to their homes Monday afternoon.

"If anyone still needs shelter this evening, we will of course help them, but we do not see a need to keep the Evacuation Center open after today," James said.

Clean up kits will be available at the Red Cross office at 125 Fair Street in Findlay from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday. The kits come in a five-gallon bucket and contain cleaning supplies including a mop, broom, disinfectant, gloves and garbage bags.

The office will be closed on Wednesday for Christmas but will reopen Thursday. Anyone needing assistance can call the Red Cross at 419-422-9322.



All Red Cross disaster relief is provided free of charge, thanks to the generosity of the American people. If you'd like to make a donation to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund, go online or call 419-422-9322.

Click here for a list of road closures.

Drivers are reminded that they can be pulled over and ticketed if they drive on roads blocked off due to flooding.

Around 9:45 a.m., the Blanchard River in Findlay started officially falling. It will continue to drop Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tune in for more flood coverage tonight on WTOL 11 News at 5.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.