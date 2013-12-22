Rossford crash sends multiple people to hospital - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Rossford crash sends multiple people to hospital

ROSSFORD, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Perrysburg late Sunday evening.

It happened after 11 p.m. by state Route 795 and Crossroads Parkway.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Pierre Leduc, 20, of Elmore, failed to yield while turning left onto Crossroads and hit a car being driven by Mandi Sparks, 40, of Genoa. 

Both vehicles were severely damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

Leduc suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Sparks and two passengers were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say Leduc was wearing his seatbelt, but Sparks and her two passengers were not.

The crash is still under investigation.

