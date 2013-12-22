Flood waters begin receding in Findlay - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Flood waters begin receding in Findlay

By Steven Jackson, Reporter
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

After all the rain and melted snow, a walk down Main Street in downtown Findlay was anything but normal on Sunday.

It was actually pretty dangerous.

"You just don't know what the speed of the water is and it does not take that much water to lift your vehicle off the road," said Findlay resident Jane McCleary.

With the Blanchard River rising over 14 feet, many streets in the city were flooded.

"We just need people to stay off the roads. We need folks to stay out of the water. We know you have places to go for jobs and those types of things but if you don't have to go out please stay in your homes," said Mayor Lydia Mihalik.

Casey Pilcher owns All Service Auto in downtown Findlay.

Over an inch of water had gotten into his shop by Sunday afternoon.

"We're going to be shut down for at least 3 or 4 days, then we're going to come in and clean up and we will be open after Christmas," said Mr. Pilcher.

Seven people had to use the evacuation center at Glenwood Middle School.

Dick and Jane McClearly say they're concerned about those displaced families especially with Christmas just a few days away.

"I just think about how awful that would be to deal with that during the holidays It just makes it 10 times as bad," said Jane.

Mayor Mihalik says with the temperature dropping, it's going to make traveling a bit difficult when the water recedes, but she says the city has a plan.

"We will continue to remove the barricades as the streets become open and what our crews will continue to do is make sure we can salt and de-ice the roads," said the mayor.

The mayor says she's hoping this is all complete by Christmas.

