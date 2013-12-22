Dead body with gunshot wound found in Tiffin - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Dead body with gunshot wound found in Tiffin

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TIFFIN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The City of Tiffin posted on its official Twitter page that the body of a man was found at a home on Clay Street on Sunday.

Police dispatchers confirmed that the man was found and had a gunshot wound.

Stay with Toledo News Now for the latest details as they become available.


Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly