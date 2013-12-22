Tiffin avoids major flooding - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tiffin avoids major flooding

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Hedges Boyer Park Hedges Boyer Park

In Tiffin, the Sandusky mostly stayed within its banks Sunday.

Overflowing streams and creeks, however, caused road closures across town, and throughout Seneca County.

Rock creek near the Tiffin YMCA completely flooded Hedges-Boyer Park and shut down a stretch of Summit Street.

The YMCA, kept dry with sandbags had to close due to the water logged parking lot

Mayer Field at Heidelberg University was also flooded.

Seneca County EMA Director Daniel Stahl said only a few people called for emergency evacuation, and other than road closures, today's moderate flood cause very few disruptions.

"We've been down this road before, we try to keep a real close eye on everything that's going on and be proactive on it," said Mr. Stahl, "We're pretty fortunate with the flood walls here in Tiffin, we don't have very many issues there."

Barring an unlikely second crest, the Sandusky River and nearby creeks and streams should begin to recede on Monday.

