Memoir for man who helped free 3 Cleveland women - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Memoir for man who helped free 3 Cleveland women

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Ohio man who famously put aside his Big Mac to help rescue three women held captive in a Cleveland house for more than a decade has signed a contract to publish his memoirs.

Charles Ramsey has signed with Cleveland publisher David Gray & Co.

Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight and Berry's 6-year-old daughter escaped to freedom May 6. Ramsey helped pull Berry out the door and called 911.

According to The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer (bit.ly/1dvRJZt), Ramsey's co-author will be freelance writer Randy Nyerges.

The former U.S. Senate staff speechwriter co-wrote "Day of the Dawg" with former Cleveland Browns defensive back Hanford Dixon.

The women also have books coming out.

Ariel Castro pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison. He was found hanged in his cell in September.

 

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly