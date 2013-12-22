Man charged for stabbing another man in Findlay - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man charged for stabbing another man in Findlay

Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
FINDLAY, OH

A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing another man in Findlay.

The Findlay Police Department was called to Blanchard Valley Hospital around noon on Sunday to investigate a report of a stabbing.

Matthew Hickle, age 18, from Mt. Cory was being treated for non-life threatening stab wounds.

After determining the incident occurred on the 1900 block of Kirkwood Ct., Stuart Henderson, age 19, of Findlay was taken into custody.

Mr. Henderson is being held in the Hancock County Justice Center and is being charged with Felonious Assault.

The incident remains under investigation.

