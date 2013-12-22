Road closures due to flooding

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Toledo woman being sued over Facebook comments

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Toledo woman being sued over Facebook comments

The following road closures have been issued by local authorities and the Ohio Department of Transportation due to flooding:



CITY OF FINDLAY

*The inside lanes of North & South Main Street have reopened*

S. River between CR 140 & Stanford

S. River Standford to Broad

900 Blk of Howard (rear of Walmart west)

Bolton, between Rector & Melorse

Anna to Lester Blk East

424 Rector to Bolton St

CR 236, between US 224 & SR 12

EMX at McManess (impassable)

Entrance Ramp to SR 15

E/B SR 15 Closed

Lester-Jeffs

EMX, between S Blanchard & Osborne

Swing- N Main St to N Corey St

Frazer-Fox to Broad

Liberty St-Apple Alley to River St

Hurd-Findlay to River

River St-Broad to River

CR 236 at SR 568

CR 236-Heatherwood to SR 568

Hemphill-under bridge

E High-Blanchard to Wilson

Wison-Lawn to E High St

Smith-Clinton to Cross

Dunn-Clinton to Cross

Cherry Ln-Clinton to Hemphill

Central-Clinton to Hemphill

Carnahan-Clinton to Hemphill

S Blanchard EMX to Sandusky

EMX, from Bright to Chase Rd

Blanchard St, from Sandusky to Clinton Ct

E Main Cross-East St to Osborne Bridge

E Main Cross-Chase Rd to Bright Rd

Meeks, from Main to Cory

Cory, from Washington to W High

East St, from Main Cross to E Front St

Findlay St, from Shinkle to Marshall

Marshall St, from Washington to Findlay St

Front St, from Main to East St

E. Sandusky from S. Blanchard to Osborn

S. Blanchard St. - from Clinton Ct. to E. Sandusky

S. Blanchard St. - from Wyandot to Second Street



Graceland at Blanchard

Main Cross at S. Main St.

N. Main and Center

E. Main Cross at MLK

N. Main and Clinton

West Main Cross at S. Cory

Center, E. of Tiffin

N. Blanchard from Clinton to E. Main Cross

Clinton Ct. from Blanchard to Central

Jefferson St. South of Clinton

Clinton St. at Clinton Court

Residents of Spring Lake should be aware that Eagle Creek is running into Spring Lake and water in the subdivision may begin to rise. Be prepared to evacuate if necessary.



HANCOCK COUNTY

SR 103, west of CR 182 (Madison Twp)

TR 66, south of TR 31 (Madison Twp)

CR 216, at TR 260 (Washington Twp)

TR 177, at TR 148 (Madison Twp)

TR 70, between SR 103 & CR 24 (Madison Twp)

SR 103, at TR 65 (Van Buren)

CR 223, between US 224 & Howard St (Liberty Twp)

CR 197, between SR 15 & TR 164 (Amanda Twp)

US 224, east of CR 23 (Biglick Twp)

TR 43, east of CR 313 (Eagle Twp)

SR 613, TR 142 & TR 14 (Allen Twp)

TR 168, CSX Railroad & TR 172 (Jackson Twp)

WOOD COUNTY

Huffman Rd. between Oil Center & Eagleville

N. River Road between Wayne & Zepernick

SR 105 between Luckey Rd. & Lemoyne Rd

SANDUSKY COUNTY

SR 19, just south of the Sandusky/Ottawa County line

SR 105 between US 23 and Woodville

OTTAWA COUNTY

SR 105, just west of SR 590

PUTNAM COUNTY

SR 634, between SR 114 and SR 613

SR 190, between SR 634 and SR 224

SR 114, between SR 694 and SR 224

SR 189, between SR 190 and SR 115

SR 115, between SR 224 and SR 12



SR 235 at CR 37

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.