Road closures due to flooding - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Road closures due to flooding

(Toledo News Now) -

The following road closures have been issued by local authorities and the Ohio Department of Transportation due to flooding:

CITY OF FINDLAY

*The inside lanes of North & South Main Street have reopened*

S. River between CR 140 & Stanford

S. River Standford to Broad

900 Blk of Howard (rear of Walmart west)

Bolton, between Rector & Melorse

Anna to Lester Blk East

424 Rector to Bolton St

CR 236, between US 224 & SR 12

EMX at McManess (impassable)

Entrance Ramp to SR 15

E/B SR 15 Closed

Lester-Jeffs

EMX, between S Blanchard & Osborne

Swing- N Main St to N Corey St

Frazer-Fox to Broad

Liberty St-Apple Alley to River St

Hurd-Findlay to River

River St-Broad to River

CR 236 at SR 568

CR 236-Heatherwood to SR 568

Hemphill-under bridge

E High-Blanchard to Wilson

Wison-Lawn to E High St

Smith-Clinton to Cross

Dunn-Clinton to Cross

Cherry Ln-Clinton to Hemphill

Central-Clinton to Hemphill

Carnahan-Clinton to Hemphill

S Blanchard EMX to Sandusky

EMX, from Bright to Chase Rd

Blanchard St, from Sandusky to Clinton Ct

E Main Cross-East St to Osborne Bridge

E Main Cross-Chase Rd to Bright Rd

Meeks, from Main to Cory

Cory, from Washington to W High

East St, from Main Cross to E Front St

Findlay St, from Shinkle to Marshall

Marshall St, from Washington to Findlay St

Front St, from Main to East St

E. Sandusky from S. Blanchard to Osborn

S. Blanchard St. - from Clinton Ct. to E. Sandusky

S. Blanchard St. - from Wyandot to Second Street

Graceland at Blanchard

Main Cross at S. Main St.

N. Main and Center

E. Main Cross at MLK

N. Main and Clinton

West Main Cross at S. Cory

Center, E. of Tiffin

N. Blanchard from Clinton to E. Main Cross

Clinton Ct. from Blanchard to Central

Jefferson St. South of Clinton

Clinton St. at Clinton Court

Residents of Spring Lake should be aware that Eagle Creek is running into Spring Lake and water in the subdivision may begin to rise. Be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

 

HANCOCK COUNTY

SR 103, west of CR 182 (Madison Twp)

TR 66, south of TR 31 (Madison Twp)

CR 216, at TR 260 (Washington Twp)

TR 177, at TR 148 (Madison Twp)

TR 70, between SR 103 & CR 24 (Madison Twp)

SR 103, at TR 65 (Van Buren)

CR 223, between US 224 & Howard St (Liberty Twp)

CR 197, between SR 15 & TR 164 (Amanda Twp)

US 224, east of CR 23 (Biglick Twp)

TR 43, east of CR 313 (Eagle Twp)

SR 613, TR 142 & TR 14 (Allen Twp)

TR 168, CSX Railroad & TR 172 (Jackson Twp)

 

WOOD COUNTY

Huffman Rd. between Oil Center & Eagleville 

N. River Road between Wayne & Zepernick

SR 105 between Luckey Rd. & Lemoyne Rd

 

SANDUSKY COUNTY

SR 19, just south of the Sandusky/Ottawa County line

SR 105 between US 23 and Woodville

 

OTTAWA COUNTY

SR 105, just west of SR 590

 

PUTNAM COUNTY

SR 634, between SR 114 and SR 613

SR 190, between SR 634 and SR 224

SR 114, between SR 694 and SR 224

SR 189, between SR 190 and SR 115

SR 115, between SR 224 and SR 12

SR 235 at CR 37

 

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly