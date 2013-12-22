Local rivers rise to flood levels

Here are the current river statistics, reflecting the potential for flooding due to heavy rainfall on Saturday:

Blanchard River – Findlay

As of 10:00pm

Current: 15.12'

Forecast: 15.3'

Flood Stage: 11'

Flood Potential: MAJOR

Maumee River - Grand Rapids

As of 4:45pm

Current: 12.55'

Forecast: 15.8'

Flood Stage: 15'

Flood Potential: Minor

Sandusky River - Tiffin

As of 10:45pm

Current: 10.05'

Forecast: 10.5'

Flood Stage: 9'

Flood Potential: Moderate

Tiffin River - Stryker

As of 10:00pm

Current: 11.45'

Forecast: 12.7'

Flood Stage: 11'

Flood Potential: Minor

Maumee River - Napoleon

As of 9:45pm

Current: 8.58'

Forecast: 12.4'

Flood Stage: 12'

Flood Potential: Minor

Stay with your certified most accurate weather team for more updates.

Text "FORECAST" to 41911 to get twice-a-day weather reports on your mobile phone.

Get your StormTrack forecast, see live StormTrack 11 Doppler, view interactive radar, and more - all on our app.





App download:





On Twitter:











