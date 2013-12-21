Flooding nothing new in Findlay - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Flooding nothing new in Findlay

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
By Steven Jackson, Reporter
Volunteers are filling up sand bags in Findlay this pre-holiday weekend.

Residents are hauling them to their homes, preparing for flooding.

Brad Cheny has lived in Findlay his entire life. He says this isn't his first rodeo.

"My basement has been flooded. New stove, new hot water heater and it flooded everything in my basement several times," said Mr. Cheny.

He says this time around, he's taking everything upstairs.

David Strickland is unsure how his home is going to hold up with the water rising.

"I really don't know because of where we live we just moved there 2 months ago and I don't know what the weather is going to do for that area," said Mr. Strickland.

In response to the expected flooding, the American Red Cross of Hancock, Seneca and Wyandot Counties will be opening an evacuation center.

"At this point we don't know the level that the river is going to rise to but we do know there is going to be some flooding so we want to give folks a safe place they can stay," said Todd James of the Red Cross.

The evacuation center will open up at 11am on Sunday at Glenwood Middle School.

