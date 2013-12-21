Flooding nothing new in Findlay

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Volunteers are filling up sand bags in Findlay this pre-holiday weekend.

Residents are hauling them to their homes, preparing for flooding.

Brad Cheny has lived in Findlay his entire life. He says this isn't his first rodeo.

"My basement has been flooded. New stove, new hot water heater and it flooded everything in my basement several times," said Mr. Cheny.

He says this time around, he's taking everything upstairs.

David Strickland is unsure how his home is going to hold up with the water rising.

"I really don't know because of where we live we just moved there 2 months ago and I don't know what the weather is going to do for that area," said Mr. Strickland.

In response to the expected flooding, the American Red Cross of Hancock, Seneca and Wyandot Counties will be opening an evacuation center.

"At this point we don't know the level that the river is going to rise to but we do know there is going to be some flooding so we want to give folks a safe place they can stay," said Todd James of the Red Cross.

The evacuation center will open up at 11am on Sunday at Glenwood Middle School.

