City to resume leaf pickup on Sunday

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH

Warmer weather and thawing ice and snow will allow City of Toledo crews to continue fall clean up where they left off.

Crews from Toledo's Division of Streets, Bridges & Harbor will be working Sunday to clean up leaves left on the street that they were unable to get to before last weekend's snowstorm.

Crews will be focusing on neighborhoods in the 43623 zip code, but will also be working in other parts of the city that need the most attention.

