Ohio boy who had wheelchair stolen gets 2 new ones - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ohio boy who had wheelchair stolen gets 2 new ones

CLEVELAND (AP) - Christmas came early, and twice over, for a 9-year-old Ohio boy whose wheelchair was stolen from the family garage last month.

A wheelchair for everyday use and one specifically for wheelchair basketball were presented to Stephen Gibson of Cleveland on Friday.

They were given by health-care product companies Invacare and Miller's.

Stephen, a fourth-grader with cerebral palsy and scoliosis, quickly said "yeah" when asked if he was happy with the gifts.

Elyria-based Invacare's product manager Sarah Brown reached out to the Northeast Ohio Media Group after reading a story about the boy's ordeal.

 

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly