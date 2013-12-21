Noel Project brings help to struggling families this Christmas - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Noel Project brings help to struggling families this Christmas

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Church on Strayer partnered with the United Way on Saturday for what they call the biggest Christmas party in the city.

The Noel Project took place at the SeaGate Convention Centre in downtown Toledo.

Sponsored families in need were provided with a child's bicycle, new toys, everything needed for a Christmas dinner and winter hats and gloves for children.

Michelle Davis, Executive Director of United Way Community Outreach Services says that by partnering with the Church on Strayer, as well as the Salvation Army, they are able to help prevent duplicate assistance and ensure every family that needs help is able to get it.

The Noel Project was founded by the Church on Strayer in 1980.

If you are interested in making a donation, or would like to become a sponsor, visit www.thenoelproject.com or call the Church on Strayer at 419-866-2094.

