South Toledo home the scene of reported shooting

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Toledo Police were called to the scene of a reported shooting in south Toledo around 4 o'clock Saturday afternoon.

A neighbor on the scene says a young man was shot at a home on Carrol Street.

That neighbor also says the victim then ran to a home on Joaquin.

Police did not confirm any details about the victim or his condition.

