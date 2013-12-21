Red Cross closes Findlay evacuation center - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Red Cross closes Findlay evacuation center

FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The evacuation center opened by the American Red Cross of Hancock, Seneca and Wyandot Counties in Findlay Sunday morning has been shut down as of 9pm Sunday night.

The Red Cross will be evaluating requests for assistance on a case by case basis.

Anyone needing assistance can also call the Red Cross at (419) 422-9322 or call the United Way information and referral line at 2-1-1- or 800-650-HELP (4357).

