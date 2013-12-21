Car thief captured in Monroe County, passenger at large - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Car thief captured, accomplice still at large

MONROE TOWNSHIP, MI (Toledo News Now) -

One man is behind bars, after authorities say he stole a car in Monroe Township.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office received a report of a car theft in progress around 2 p.m. Friday.

Detective Matt Brodie spotted the stolen vehicle being driven on Dunbar and Telegraph Roads a short time later.

City police were called in to assist with the stop at West 7th and Union Streets. When police attempted to pull over the vehicle, both the drive and a passenger jumped out, fleeing on foot.

The stolen car was left in gear. Detective Brodie was able to stop the car from rolling by driving his own vehicle in front of it. No one was injured and neither vehicle was damaged.

Several officers pursued the suspects on foot. They were able to arrest the driver, but the passenger got away.

The driver is in the Monroe County Jail facing several charges, including car theft, resisting arrest, and receiving stolen property.

Anyone with information on the passenger's whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7700 or 734-240-7530.

