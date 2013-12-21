Car thief captured, accomplice still at large

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

One man is behind bars, after authorities say he stole a car in Monroe Township.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office received a report of a car theft in progress around 2 p.m. Friday.

Detective Matt Brodie spotted the stolen vehicle being driven on Dunbar and Telegraph Roads a short time later.

City police were called in to assist with the stop at West 7th and Union Streets. When police attempted to pull over the vehicle, both the drive and a passenger jumped out, fleeing on foot.

The stolen car was left in gear. Detective Brodie was able to stop the car from rolling by driving his own vehicle in front of it. No one was injured and neither vehicle was damaged.

Several officers pursued the suspects on foot. They were able to arrest the driver, but the passenger got away.

The driver is in the Monroe County Jail facing several charges, including car theft, resisting arrest, and receiving stolen property.

Anyone with information on the passenger's whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7700 or 734-240-7530.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.