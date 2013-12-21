Troopers: Drunk driver hits tree, lands in front lawn

Alcohol is believed to be the cause of an overnight accident in Wood County.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on State Route 163, just west of Bradner Road in Lake Township.

State troopers on the scene say the driver, 36-year-old Jesse Molina, of Genoa, was heading westbound when he lost control of his vehicle.

Molina hit a small tree, spinning the car until it landed in the front yard of a home.

The car hit the house, causing damage to the front porch and possibly structural damage to the foundation, according to authorities.

Molina was taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was charged with OVI, State OVI and failure to maintain reasonable control.

