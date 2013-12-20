Findlay officials expect weekend rain to affect river levels - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Findlay officials expect weekend rain to affect river levels

FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Flooding this weekend is a big concern for those in Findlay. The ice and snow is melting and the rain is coming.

"It's not going to go away," said Lee Swisher, director of the Hancock County EMA. "It's going to be here. The question is how bad."

Most of the snow is already melted, and the rain is going to melt it even more. When that happens, a lot of the snow will go into the Blanchard River.

The National Weather Service is predicted the Blanchard will crest at 13.6 feet. Swisher and other local officials are predicting higher numbers.

"Locally, we've talked a little bit more and we're predicting a 15.5, maybe in the 16-foot range," Swisher said. "Put it in perspective: 2007 flood was 18.46 feet. One of our recent higher ones was, I think, 16.1 in 2011."

The warmer temperatures before the rain came helped, but with the ground still partially frozen, 2-3 inches of rain could cause road closures, home and business flooding and headaches for residents.

"It's kind of hard to predict this time of year where it's going to go because it doesn't necessarily go where it's supposed to," Swisher said. "Two-to-three inches, with the way we are now is kind of significant. If we get more than that, it could be even worse."

