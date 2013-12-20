Findlay officials expect weekend rain to affect river levels

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Flooding this weekend is a big concern for those in Findlay. The ice and snow is melting and the rain is coming.

"It's not going to go away," said Lee Swisher, director of the Hancock County EMA. "It's going to be here. The question is how bad."

Most of the snow is already melted, and the rain is going to melt it even more. When that happens, a lot of the snow will go into the Blanchard River.

The National Weather Service is predicted the Blanchard will crest at 13.6 feet. Swisher and other local officials are predicting higher numbers.

"Locally, we've talked a little bit more and we're predicting a 15.5, maybe in the 16-foot range," Swisher said. "Put it in perspective: 2007 flood was 18.46 feet. One of our recent higher ones was, I think, 16.1 in 2011."

The warmer temperatures before the rain came helped, but with the ground still partially frozen, 2-3 inches of rain could cause road closures, home and business flooding and headaches for residents.

"It's kind of hard to predict this time of year where it's going to go because it doesn't necessarily go where it's supposed to," Swisher said. "Two-to-three inches, with the way we are now is kind of significant. If we get more than that, it could be even worse."

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.