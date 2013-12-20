Some Huntington customers’ cards deactivated due to Target breach

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Huntington bank officials say three customers in northwest Ohio had their debit cards deactivated due to the Target security breach, which has caused a problem for at least one woman's holiday shopping.

Those Huntington customers found out Friday that their card was no longer activated, but it wasn't until they called the bank that they were told why.

"I need my debit card," said Risa Decker. "I never carry cash. I use that thing everywhere I go."

But she can no longer use her card because it may have been one of about 40 million cards used at Target this shopping season which had their information stolen. Decker says this will impact her Christmas shopping.

"I'm frustrated because I got so much stuff I still got to buy and I can't use by debit card," she said.

Another customer says when she tried to use her card on Friday it was denied. It wasn't until she called the bank that she was told what was going on.

A representative with the bank says they tried to contact everyone who was impacted.

"It is our policy to contact customers as we're shutting them down," said Maureen Brown, from Huntington. "But we also want to protect them from any fraud."

Brown says new debit cards have been issues. She also says there are steps shoppers can take to keep their information safe.

"The biggest thing of all is to make sure you've signed your card and you do not have your PIN with your card," she said.

Decker says she was told she won't receive her new card for another 7-10 days – not in time for Christmas.

