TPS students donate trucks of food to Cherry Street Mission

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

On Friday, Toledo Public Schools students made a special delivery to help those in need.

The students who are part of the Young Men and Women of Excellence groups at TPS showed up at the Cherry Street Mission with food by the truckload. They had more than 300 cases of canned goods to donate to the food pantry. People at the Cherry Street Mission say that donation couldn't have come at a better time.

The students took on the service project and collected boxes upon boxes of food. The mission says lots of people have been utilizing the food pantry due to the cuts in food stamp benefits, and they say every bit helps.

"We're just serving people. People like you, people like me," said Shawn Kellerbauer of the Cherry Street Mission. "It's really good because it breaks down the fear of coming downtown. It breaks down the fear of, ‘Oh, those people,' ‘they' and ‘them.' It's all just people, so it's really awesome to have the kids come in, because a lot of these kids will be back volunteering sometime."

The mission says sometimes operations get tight after the holidays when donations slow, but this boost from TPS will carry them through the holiday season and months ahead.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.