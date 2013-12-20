76-year-old wins new roof from Owens Corning - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

76-year-old wins new roof from Owens Corning

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

OneToledo grandmother says she is counting her blessings as one local company hashelped make a wish come true for her.

RenateRodriguz says she's been in need of a roof for the past decade. She used herlast $3 to purchase a ticket that really paid off. The 76-year-old says shenever expected to win.

"Iwon, in my whole lifetime, maybe one bottle of whiskey," Rodriguz said. "And Idon't even drink."

Soshe was surprised when she was picked as a winner of a new roof from OwensCorning. She says she still can't believe the change.

"Iwas just so blessed to have that winning ticket," she said. "Unbelievable. Istill, every day, look up there and see if it's still there."

Rodriguzsays her old shingles needed fixed but she's on a fixed income and didn't havethe money to do it, so she took a risk to buy the ticket.

Theworkers finished the job in just one day.

"Theyhad a wonderful crew," she said. "They were just like little beavers. Up anddown the ladders, in and out."

Mobile users, click on the"Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

 

  • 76-year-old wins new roof from Owens CorningMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly