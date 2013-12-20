Maumee budget climbs into the black - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Maumee budget climbs into the black

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
MAUMEE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The City of Maumee is projecting a balanced operating budget going into the new year. City officials say that is primarily because of reduced spending and increased revenue.

Just a year ago, the city was projecting a $1.7 million deficit. Mayor Rich Carr says he looked at the different places in the budget where they could cut expenses and they eliminated some spending in the city law division and they're making changes in some of the overtime structure to their dispatcher units.

Carr says his administration looked everywhere they could provide cuts that would not impact the residents.

"If we don't have a balanced budget, we could end up like Detroit in five years," Carr said. "You cannot operate with a continued deficit and it's not going to impact our residents at all. In my opinion, these are all necessary cuts."

Mayor Carr says this projected balanced budget is also thanks to increased revenue for the city. He says going into this, the last thing he wanted to do was raise taxes, and that's why the cuts are being made.

Carr says going forward, the city will continue to maintain a balanced budget by spending on things that are necessary.

