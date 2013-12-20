Waite students bring care packages to 100 east Toledo families - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Waite students bring care packages to 100 east Toledo families

On Friday afternoon, an east Toledo tradition helped spread some holiday cheer to 100 less fortunate families.

For the 82nd year, students at Waite High School took time to help others this holiday season. Students and members of the Waite Alumni Association gathered holiday food and gift baskets and personally delivered them to 100 east Toledo families.

Students at Waite's elementary schools gathered non-perishable food, while high school students brought the gifts. Their goal of helping 100 families was chosen to coincide with Waite's 100th anniversary.

Taking time to help those in need has taught the students over the years to appreciate what they have and the joy of giving.

"It just feels really good to give back to the community and help people that aren't so fortunate," said Tony Smith, president of Waite Men of Excellence. "Some people have it bad, but these people that we are doing this for may have it worse, and it's just really nice to help them out."

If residents weren't home for the delivery, they can pick up their package at the East Toledo Family Center.

